Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 16,841 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $66.50 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HDB. TheStreet upgraded HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

