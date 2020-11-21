Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 270.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.65.

Shares of ORLY opened at $446.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $5,731,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

