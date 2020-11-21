Barclays Begins Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American International Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 491,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.