Barclays Begins Coverage on Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.25.

PFG opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

