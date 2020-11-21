Barclays Begins Coverage on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,628 shares of company stock worth $8,273,893. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after buying an additional 553,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

