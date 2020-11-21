Barclays Begins Coverage on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Barclays began coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark downgraded The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut The Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.42.

NYSE:PGR opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,628 shares of company stock worth $8,273,893. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 90.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,672,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,870,000 after buying an additional 553,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Analyst Recommendations for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit