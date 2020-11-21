Barclays Raises Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Price Target to $65.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $362,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 451,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 895.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

