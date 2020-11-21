Barclays Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $325.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target upped by Barclays from $299.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.21.

PANW opened at $292.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average of $241.71. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $295.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 930,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,629,900.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the third quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after acquiring an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

