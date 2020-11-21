Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Shares Up 20.8%

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s share price rose 20.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.74 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 2,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRRAY shares. ValuEngine lowered Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $999.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment, Automotive, and Logistics divisions. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; insurance products; aftermarket services, including parts sales; and salvage management solutions.

