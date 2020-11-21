Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €69.03 ($81.22).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

BMW opened at €74.15 ($87.24) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.91. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52 week high of €77.06 ($90.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.