BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BRBR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

