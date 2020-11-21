Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €67.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.67 ($65.49).

Get Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) alerts:

ETR:STM opened at €57.85 ($68.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 45.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.65, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 5.30. Stabilus S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a fifty-two week high of €64.55 ($75.94).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.