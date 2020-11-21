Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUMO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.29.

SUMO stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth approximately $436,000.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

