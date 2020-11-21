Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) Trading Down 12.2%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) was down 12.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $81.63. Approximately 2,134,801 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,028% from the average daily volume of 189,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.74.

Berkeley Lights (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NYSE:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.