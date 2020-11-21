Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%.

Shares of BERY opened at $54.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36.

BERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

