Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.38% of Best Buy worth $1,267,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.