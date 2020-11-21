Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Air were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 2,888.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, COO Amir Avniel sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $44,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 337,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

