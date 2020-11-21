Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $365.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,277,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

