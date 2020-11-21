BidaskClub Downgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $139.72 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.65.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

