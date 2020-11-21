BidaskClub Downgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.
Shares of LMNX stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Luminex by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Luminex by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.
About Luminex
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.
