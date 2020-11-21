BidaskClub Downgrades Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Luminex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.17). Luminex had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $106.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Luminex during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Luminex by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Luminex by 20.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $7,415,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the third quarter valued at $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

