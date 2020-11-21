BidaskClub Downgrades OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.46 million, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.90.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. OneSpan’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in OneSpan by 31.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,976 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $167,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 59.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.