BidaskClub Downgrades Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $262.07.

TSLA opened at $489.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,275.03, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.77 and its 200 day moving average is $318.32. Tesla has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $508.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,974 shares of company stock worth $75,301,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

