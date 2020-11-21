BidaskClub Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.
Shares of IOSP stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.92%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Innospec
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.
