BidaskClub Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

