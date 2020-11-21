BidaskClub Lowers Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Innospec from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Innospec has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innospec will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Innospec’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 20.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit