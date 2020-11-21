BidaskClub Lowers Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.58. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.84.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $405,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

