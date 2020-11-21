BidaskClub Lowers Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

OFLX opened at $144.30 on Tuesday. Omega Flex has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $111,611.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 45.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,207,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omega Flex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Omega Flex by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Flex by 3.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

