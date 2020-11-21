BidaskClub Lowers Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $52,129.35. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 257,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,192.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock worth $3,330,259. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 531.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.