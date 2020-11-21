BidaskClub Upgrades The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. CL King downgraded shares of The Middleby from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.63. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.32. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $634.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 229.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 525,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

