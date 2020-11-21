Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BYLOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Big Yellow Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BYLOF stock opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 100 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 13 Big Yellow self storage development sites of which six have planning consent.

