BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Price Up 4.9%

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 474,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 659,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,296,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 43,600 shares of company stock worth $154,497. Insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the third quarter worth about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioSig Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The company's first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

