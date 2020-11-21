BitBar Achieves Market Cap of $214,658.92 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00024101 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last week, BitBar has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $214,658.92 and approximately $396.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBar alerts:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,606.39 or 3.44152363 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 47,445 coins. The official website for BitBar is bitbar.co . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.