BMO Capital Markets Lowers Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.22.

Shares of MRNA opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. Moderna has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $372,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,925,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,374,293.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $1,454,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,292 shares of company stock worth $44,080,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,194,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

