Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to $41.75

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $41.75 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOWFF. TD Securities upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $33.65 to $39.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

