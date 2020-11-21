Bob’s Repair Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,845.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. In the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $51.55 and $13.77. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $199,342.04 and approximately $16,845.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.