Bounce Token Price Tops $455.32 on Top Exchanges (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $8.74 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for approximately $455.32 or 0.02438735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounce Token Token Trading

