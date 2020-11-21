BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.99.

BP opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in BP by 49.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

