BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.99.

BP opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.69. BP has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BP will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP in the third quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in BP by 49.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of BP by 9.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for BP (NYSE:BP)

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit