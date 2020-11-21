Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

