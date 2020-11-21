Brokerages Set Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chiasma in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Chiasma from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chiasma by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Chiasma has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

