Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00003175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $6.89 million and $146,295.00 worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,001,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,626,205 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

Burger Swap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.