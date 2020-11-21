Burleson & Company LLC Buys 1,732 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,736.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,617.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,511.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

