Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Shares of CAL stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $473.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13. Caleres has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $24.33.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caleres by 187.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Caleres by 25.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

