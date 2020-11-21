Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calliditas Therapeutics AB is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The compnay’s lead candidate consist Nefecon. Calliditas Therapeutics AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

CALT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.98 million and a PE ratio of -23.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

