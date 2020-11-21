Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA) Trading Down 0.3%

Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:GAA)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.68 and last traded at $27.68. 1,333 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Global Asset Allocation ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter.

