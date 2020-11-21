Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Price Target to $4.30

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) had its price objective increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.80 to $4.30 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACRGF opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Acreage has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

In other news, Director Faasen William C. Van sold 10,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $29,343.88.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

