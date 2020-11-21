Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to “Overweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TVTY. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.89.

TVTY opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,868,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 212,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 66,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 539,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 29,881 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

