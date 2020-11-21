Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Capri has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capri will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Capri by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Capri by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Capri by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

