Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Nov 21st, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $93,073.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,895.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $149,862.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

