Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shot up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $119.20 and last traded at $119.00. 365,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 716,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDLX. BidaskClub raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.03 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 235,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,540,167.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $365,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,506 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

