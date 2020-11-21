Cardstack (CARD) Hits One Day Volume of $78,437.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $78,437.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardstack has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cardstack token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

Cardstack Profile

CARD is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, CoinEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

