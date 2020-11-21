CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

CarParts.com stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. CarParts.com has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.52 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 2,660 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $26,759.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 129,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua L. Berman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $901,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,056.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,660 shares of company stock worth $78,180 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,931,200. 46.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

