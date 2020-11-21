Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAVA. Maxim Group raised Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of SAVA opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.60. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson acquired 213,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 876,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,867.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,300 shares in the company, valued at $177,859. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 233,719 shares of company stock worth $1,657,959. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 169.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

