Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 214,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 171,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $898.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 43.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.
Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)
Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
