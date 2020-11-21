Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 214,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 171,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Cellectis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $898.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. On average, analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 43.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.